19-year-old stabs mom’s paramour in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old youth, Vemula Sriram, who was upset with his mother over an affair, stabbed her 28-year-old lover with the help of his friends. The incident took place near MKR Function Hall under Jagathgiri Gutta police station limits.

Sriram’s mother Vemula Neelamma (38) and C Anil Kumar are both GHMC sanitation workers who began a relationship about a year back. Neelamma would spend hours chatting with Anil which annoyed Sriram to a great extent. He asked his mother to end the relationship but she wouldn’t listen to him. A furious Sriram acquired Anil’s phone number and asked him to come to MKR Function Hall for a chat. When Anil reached the place,

Sriram and three others attacked him with sticks. Sriram stabbed Anil with a knife but the latter escaped from the spot and reached the main road. Onlookers noticed Anil bleeding severely and shifted him to a private hospital. Sriram and his friends are absconding.