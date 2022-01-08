STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Staying positive while +ve

After contracting Covid, isolation, good diet, binge-watching and positivity are keeping Lakshmi Manchu going 
 

Published: 08th January 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Lakshmi Manchu

Actress Lakshmi Manchu (Photo | EPS)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Covid has now taken over the film fraternity with several Tollywood stars testing positive for the virus. Actress and producer Lakshmi Manchu has been one of the latest victims of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the TV presenter took to Instagram to post that she had contracted the virus after escaping its grip for two years. She informed fans and followers that she has isolated herself from her family and is trying to recover by choosing the path of positivity. 

Lakshmi opens up to CE about how she’s putting up a strong fight with a smile. Speaking about how she could have contracted the virus, Lakshmi shares, “It’s in the air, I don’t think we can track it down to a particular place, time or person. We’ve not been as careful as we used to be earlier. That is why it is so important to mask up and sanitise.”

Lakshmi has been showing symptoms like that of mild flu. “But nothing major. I guess I feel okay,” she says. On what her daily isolation routine looks like, she says, “I have locked myself in my bedroom. Andy (husband) and Apple (daughter) are living downstairs. They have the entire floor to themselves and I’m confined to this one room (laughs). Thankfully, I have access to television, my cellphone and a laptop — I think these will keep me going. One person brings me food — good home-cooked food that includes dal, chawal and sabzi. I wash my plate and cutlery and keep them with me. Everybody at home are fully vaccinated and are wearing gloves and masks. They are also drinking lots of kaadha (medicinal drink).”

Lakshmi, who is fully vaccinated and has also taken the booster dose, believes in listening to her body and letting it fight this out. “I think I am going to be just fine. I’m going to remain isolated for a good while to ensure that I don’t infect anyone else. I’m taking all the vitamins that I am supposed to take, including zinc and vitamin C,” she says. 

When Lakshmi got her lab reports, she panicked not about herself but about unknowingly passing on the virus to others. “Apart from that, I had no other reason to be worried. I’m actually glad that I got it, because this whole dodging game has been really annoying and this way it is done and dusted,” she says. The Gundello Godari actress says she knew she would test positive when she analysed the symptoms. “I could tell it wasn’t common cold, but Covid. Without stressing out much, I got some additional tests done to figure out what my antibodies are and what my CT level is.”

Now that she’s in isolation she has all the time in the world to binge-watch a list of shows and explore some good content. “I haven’t had time in the last four months to catch up on any show. So there are quite a few movies that I have to watch. The Good Doctor is one show I’m currently enjoying; one of my dearest friends Fiona plays Dr Morgan Reznick. I am going to check  Instagram for some popular suggestions and go with them.” 

When we asked her how she is managing to stay positive, she shares, “Happiness is a choice and so is your attitude. There is so much fear around. When we first started three years ago, we were caught unawares. Pay heed to doctors’ advice and only your positive attitude is going to make it ‘negative’.”

Lakshmi Manchu asks people to stay safe & ride out the third wave by taking vitamins and listening to docs

