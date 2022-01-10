STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
31-yr-old techie kills self,family blame work stress

A 31-year-old techie hanged himself from ceiling fan in Gachibowli police station limits on Sunday, allegedly unable to bear work pressure.

Published: 10th January 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old techie hanged himself from a ceiling fan in Gachibowli police station limits on Sunday, allegedly unable to bear work pressure. The victim Roop Kishore Singh was an employee of GUS Education in Hitec City. Police said that while no suicide note was found, his family members claim that Singh posted a message in the family WhatsApp group that he was unable to cope and has decided to end his life. Singh was a bachelor and hailed from Kurnool. Gachibowli police station registered a case and began investigating. The body was sent to OGH for autopsy.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

