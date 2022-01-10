‘Prakash Purab’ celebrated with grandeur & gaiety

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 355th ‘Prakash Purab’, birth anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, concluded on a festive note on Sunday with devotees offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahibji at various Sikh Gurudwaras in Telangana. The 10th and last Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, was the founder of Khalsa Panth and spread the message of peace and communal harmony.

The main concluding event was organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee where Sikh devotees and other community people participated in the ‘Vishaal Deewan’, mass congregation, and offered prayers to Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhs, at Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda (CGSG). CGSG president S Inder Singh said that the congregation began in the morning and continued till afternoon and was marked by recitations of Gurubani kirtans and kathas, holy hymns, by renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas, Sikh preachers. After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru ka Langar, free community kitchen food, was served to all the devotees.