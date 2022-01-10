STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad

Putrefied bodies of 2 women found, cops suspect murder

Bodies of two unidentified women were found in Narsingi and Shameerpet area of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Sunday.

Published: 10th January 2022 10:08 AM

Dead Body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bodies of two unidentified women were found in Narsingi and Shameerpet area of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Sunday. Police registered murder cases in both incidents. On Sunday morning, locals at Narsingi noticed a woman’s body in an open area and alerted police. Police found the woman’s body in a decomposed condition and some broken bangles were also found near the body. The victim was found wearing a top and leggings, but due to the putrefaction, the clothes were torn. Forensic experts told the police that the woman could be aged between 18 and 40 years and died around two weeks ago. V Shiva Kumar, Inspector Narsingi, said a murder case has been registered and special teams have been deputed to trace the victim’s identity. The case is being probed from all angles, he said.

Second one found at Shameerpet

In the second incident, fishermen while fishing in a lake in Ponnala village of Shameerpet, noticed a heavy object stuck to their nets. When they pulled it out, they realised it was a woman’s body and alerted the police. The woman’s hands were tied with a rope. No external injuries could be noticed on the body as it was in a decomposed state. However, injuries like fish bites were found. V Sudheer Kumar, inspector with Shameerpet police station, said the victim could be in her late 20s and looked like a migrant labourer from another State, working in a private company in the surrounding areas. “We have registered special teams and are also verifying CCTV camera footage in the locality. We are also inquiring with the private companies to trace the victim’s identity,” he said. Both bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

