E-Certificates need of the hour, says Telangana Higher Education Council chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has shifted its focus to digitalisation of certificates to ensure the protection of these records. The TSCHE Chairman, on Monday, held a meeting with vice-chancellors of all universities in the state to discuss the measures to be adopted for the successful implementation of the digitalisation of education certificates to make the verification process online.

Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy also attended the meeting to discuss the menace of fake certificates in the state. Speaking on the occasion, TSCHE Chairman Professor R Limbadri informed the DGP that cases regarding the issuance of fake certificates were frequently coming to light and requested the top cop to adopt measures to curb the menace.

Meanwhile, Mahender Reddy urged the vice-chancellors to work with the National Academic Depository via DigiLocker and upload data online as early as possible. He advised TSCHE to have a parallel system at the state level while updating data online, utilising the available web technologies to ensure safety.

Mahender Reddy further suggested that the officials can consider the establishment of a machine-to-machine data exchange system between the TSCHE and the university server to achieve automatic data capture at the point of generation.

Assuring that the police will take stringent action against the offenders, the DGP urged the university authorities to file police complaints whenever they detect fake certificates.The vice-chancellors of universities shared their experience and practical problems on digitalisation and made suggestions. They also agreed to work closely with TSCHE and provide the necessary data from time to time.

Strengthen online verification system: TSCHE chief

In the meantime, Professor R Limbadri stressed on the need for online verification of student credentials and requested the universities to update the data and strengthen the online verification system. The vice-chancellors of universities shared their experience and practical problems on digitalisation and made suggestions. They also agreed to work closely with TSCHE and provide the data from time to time