Get lawyered up

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a friend of hers reached out to her for legal advice, city-based advocate Neha D realised the lack of awareness among people about their basic rights. She vowed to do all she could to let more and more people learn, understand and make use of their rights, for free. In a day and age when most look to nothing more than monetary gains from their career, meet Neha, who you probably know as Lady Lawyer (advocate_dsneha) on Instagram.

“After explaining to a friend, whose motorcycle keys cops had confiscated, that it is against law to do so, I realised that more people needed to know about their rights. A just society leads to its better functioning and development. The more the people know about their rights, the less they would become victims of such deeds. In turn, being aware of their rights gives them the confidence to call out crime and discourage these from happening further,” says Neha about why she strives to create awareness about rights.

Her very first video about police not having the right to snatch away or touch your keys or the vehicle itself without consent, instantly went viral. “The video got 3 million views and that was a sign of how there was great need, and use, of such awareness. I began making more and more such videos with people responding to them with such love, surprise and enthusiasm. It felt very gratifying,” says the advocate, who completed her LL.B from Marwadi Shiksha Samithi Law College at Chaderghat.

Her crisp reels have likes, shares and comments in lakhs. They include any and every topic under the sun. On how she decides on what topic or Section to speak about, she says, “Mostly, I take up issues that are trending or currently going on in the country or even the world, at times. I keep myself abreast with things that are making news every day. The Internet and newspapers help me stay relevant. I also sometimes randomly choose topics that concern a larger and common audience. For instance, anything to do with marital laws, cheating cases, relationship laws, etc., strike a chord with most of my audience, given the young demographic.”

The 25-year-old graduated only six months ago, around the same time that she started the page. She manages her time well enough to juggle her Instagram page and private practice. But her journey to where she is today has not been an easy one. “I grew up watching my family struggle for every little thing. In fact, I studied in a government school that had no uniform with a coat, belt or tie.

So, when I saw lawyers on TV and in real life with their white clothes and black coats, I was fascinated. I wanted to wear that some day. But, it was when I actually studied law in college, a true passion and desire to help people for little to no cost grew in me,” she tells CE. Neha looks up to some of the biggest lawyers the country has and had, such as Ram Jethmalani, for inspiration.