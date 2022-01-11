STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Style is about personality’  

Style is subjective and different people interpret it in different ways. For influencer Rukshar Haidry, her style depends on her mood.

Published: 11th January 2022 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rukhsar Haidry

Rukhsar Haidry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Style is subjective and different people interpret it in different ways. For influencer Rukshar Haidry, her style depends on her mood. From choosing her OOTD (outfit of the day) to nailing all looks under the sun, this fashionista doesn’t hold back when it comes to flaunting her wardrobe. This week, she walks us through her closet 

Keeping it casual 
Rukshar is extreme with her choices. She’s either too dressy, too baggy or sharply sporty. “My outfits change with my mood. In fact, what I wear reflects my mood. But I like to keep it semi-formal mostly,”  she says

Party animal 
For parties, her favourite look is a fancy satin shirt paired with formal mini-skirt and a cape/trench coat. She tops the look with pumps or boots, which for her, is comfort with absolute sass! Otherwise, you may find her in bodycon dresses with stilettos when she feels like a French madame!

Accessories
“I believe in minimal accessories, but my wrist is never without a watch and my rings. When I’m outdoors, you’ll always find me wearing matching sunglasses. Occasionally, I put on sleek chains or stone-beaded necklaces for that extra oomph,” she says 

Bagging it right 
Rukshar loves her tote bags for their convenience. By night, she carries either a Pandora’s Box or a pretty sling. “I rock Coach, Kate Spade and Guess. Kate Spade and Marc Jacobs for slings are beautiful,” she says

Best foot forward
Since she’s a bit of a pixie, she loves wearing everything that’s high-heeled. “I walk in pumps and boots. Christian Siriano and Steve Madden are my sole (read: soul) fits. But, I also love some edgy and vibrant sneakers from Guess, Nike and Sketchers for a techno drill,” she says

A brand-lover 
Rukshar is quite picky when it comes to the watch and sunglasses brands she uses. A connoisseur of Burberry watches and sunglasses, she also has a collection of Dior sunnies and Michael Kors watches

Style statement
“For me, style statement is all about one’s entire personality. You should be a head-turner, no matter what body type or size you are. If you have your styling right, you’re unbeatable in your own unique way,” she says. Check her look on Instagram (@rukhsarhaidry)

(Compiled by Shreya Veronica)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rukhsar Haidry Outfit of the Day
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp