‘Style is about personality’  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Style is subjective and different people interpret it in different ways. For influencer Rukshar Haidry, her style depends on her mood. From choosing her OOTD (outfit of the day) to nailing all looks under the sun, this fashionista doesn’t hold back when it comes to flaunting her wardrobe. This week, she walks us through her closet

Keeping it casual

Rukshar is extreme with her choices. She’s either too dressy, too baggy or sharply sporty. “My outfits change with my mood. In fact, what I wear reflects my mood. But I like to keep it semi-formal mostly,” she says

Party animal

For parties, her favourite look is a fancy satin shirt paired with formal mini-skirt and a cape/trench coat. She tops the look with pumps or boots, which for her, is comfort with absolute sass! Otherwise, you may find her in bodycon dresses with stilettos when she feels like a French madame!

Accessories

“I believe in minimal accessories, but my wrist is never without a watch and my rings. When I’m outdoors, you’ll always find me wearing matching sunglasses. Occasionally, I put on sleek chains or stone-beaded necklaces for that extra oomph,” she says

Bagging it right

Rukshar loves her tote bags for their convenience. By night, she carries either a Pandora’s Box or a pretty sling. “I rock Coach, Kate Spade and Guess. Kate Spade and Marc Jacobs for slings are beautiful,” she says

Best foot forward

Since she’s a bit of a pixie, she loves wearing everything that’s high-heeled. “I walk in pumps and boots. Christian Siriano and Steve Madden are my sole (read: soul) fits. But, I also love some edgy and vibrant sneakers from Guess, Nike and Sketchers for a techno drill,” she says

A brand-lover

Rukshar is quite picky when it comes to the watch and sunglasses brands she uses. A connoisseur of Burberry watches and sunglasses, she also has a collection of Dior sunnies and Michael Kors watches

Style statement

“For me, style statement is all about one’s entire personality. You should be a head-turner, no matter what body type or size you are. If you have your styling right, you’re unbeatable in your own unique way,” she says. Check her look on Instagram (@rukhsarhaidry)

(Compiled by Shreya Veronica)