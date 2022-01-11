STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana police arrest four of interstate gang, recover 294 kg ganja

The police said the banned drug was being transported from Rampachodavaram in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.

Published: 11th January 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, on Monday, arrested four members of an interstate drug trafficking gang. The cops also seized items worth Rs 43.83 lakh, comprising 294 kg of ganja and the vehicles used in the offence.  

The police said the banned drug was being transported from Rampachodavaram in Andhra Pradesh to the city. The arrested persons were identified as Vadthyavath Tirupathi, Vadthyavath Kalyan, Panchavath Ravinder and Pathlavath Manktha while the mediator Buchi Babu and supplier Karam Surendra Dora are absconding, said Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police.

Tirupathi was earlier involved in a similar case in Kalwakurthy of Nagarkurnool district in 2020. After that, he was working for a cab agency operating from Shamshabad Airport. 

In this process, he purchased a used car. However, due to the Covid-induced lockdown, his business suffered and ran into losses. To overcome the financial crisis, he decided to smuggle ganja, the police said.

At that time, he reportedly engaged an unidentified person from Maharashtra for driving and went to Rampachodavaram. 

He would reportedly purchase ganja from Babu in Rampachodavaram and would get it delivered to Hyderabad. At that time, Babu had allegedly advised Tirupathi to enter the ganja business as it ensured great profits. 

Then, Tirupathi started smuggling ganja. The police said that he would sell a 2 kg pack of ganja for Rs 10,000 in Telangana, for which he paid Rs 2,000. Seeing the high profits, the other accused joined him, they added.

On Friday, Tirupathi went to Andhra Pradesh to procure ganja. He bought 147 packets of ganja and paid Rs 1 lakh to him for the same, while the remaining amount of Rs 2 lakh would be paid after it was delivered to Hyderabad, the cops said. 

On their way to Hyderabad, when the accused reached the toll plaza at Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, they tried to evade the police by taking a diversion towards Ramannapeta, but the police intercepted them and recovered the ganja. 

Habitual offender

Tirupathi, one of the arrested persons, was earlier involved in a similar case in Kalwakurthy of Nagarkurnool district in 2020. After that, he was working for a cab agency operating from Shamshabad Airport

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja Smuggling Telangana police Rachakonda Commissionerate Arrest Drug bust
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp