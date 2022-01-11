Water Board chief inspects sewerage treatment plant works in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore directed Water Board officials to expedite work on the new Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) being constructed in the city.

He inspected the 21 MLD capacity STP being constructed at Khajaguda on Monday being taken under Package-3. He inquired about the progress of the STP works and spoke to representatives of the construction company. Dana Kishore also suggested that steps to be taken to ensure the safety of water bodies adjacent to the STPs during construction. He said gardens should be set up at the STP premises to create a pleasant atmosphere. Walking tracks will also be set up for local residents.

He directed that STP construction work should be carried out for 24 hours in three shifts for which the agencies should provide workers, machinery and construction materials at the site accordingly. Appropriate safety measures should be taken up in the area where construction is taking place.