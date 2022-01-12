3 arrested as Hyderabad cops bust sex racket at spa

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhapur Special Operations Team (SOT) on Tuesday busted a sex racket operating under the garb of a spa centre in Hitec City. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the team raided the spa. Officials said Sachin, the receptionist of the spa, and two others, Satish and Raj Kumar, were arrested.

Police are on the lookout for Sujatha, who reportedly operates the spa. Officials said similar cases were pending against Sujatha in Madhapur police station. Sujatha lured women from different places into the trade with false promises of lucrative jobs. Four women who were rescued have been sent to shelter homes, officials said.