Constable held in Hyderabad for raping woman cop

A police constable was arrested after he allegedly raped and impregnated a woman police constable after promising to marry her.

Published: 12th January 2022 10:04 PM

Sexual Harassment

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A police constable was arrested here on Wednesday after he allegedly raped and impregnated a woman police constable after promising to marry her, police said on Wednesday.

The woman constable in a complaint filed at Amangal police station accused the constable of raping her on the pretext of marriage resulting in her getting pregnant and he also later got her pregnancy terminated after giving her some pills, they said.

Both of them earlier worked at the same police station, police said, adding she filed a complaint after the constable reportedly refused to marry her following which a case was registered and the constable arrested.

