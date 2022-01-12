ED seizes flat worth Rs 30 lakh in Hyderabad after owner charged with receiving bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a flat in Hyderabad valued at Rs 30,57,000 owned by Kommalapati Kishore Babu, ex-Business Development Manager of M/s Global Trade Finance Limited (now known as SBI Global Factors Limited), in connection with a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing of CBI, Chennai.

Kishore Babu is accused of facilitating trade finance facilities to M/s Digital PC Technologies Limited on the basis of fake and fictitious trade and had in return accepted a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from them.

The ED initiated an investigation against Kommalapati Kishore Babu, Digital PC Technologies Limited and its directors Karvendula Vijay Kumar Chanakya and others. The CBI in the charge sheet stated that Kommalapati Kishore, in return for a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from Karvendula Vijay Kumar Chanakya, had facilitated trade finance facilities to Digital PC Technologies Limited on the basis of fake and fictitious trade.

Further, Karvendula Vijay Kumar Chanakya cheated the financing firm, did not service the loan and diverted the loan proceeds for personal gain and the account became a non-performing asset (NPA), resulting in a total loss of Rs 9.32 crore to Global Trade Finance Limited.

During the investigation, the ED found that Kommalapati Kishore Babu had systematically layered the bribe proceeds of Rs 50 lakh received from Digital PC Technologies Limited by making cash deposits in his bank accounts and he utilized this amount to purchase a flat at Czech Colony in Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.

Since the flat is a direct proceeds of the crime, it has been provisionally attached. Further investigations are in progress.