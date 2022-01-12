Hyderabad civic body sets up ‘Room of Kindness’ at Moosapet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has opened a ‘Room of Kindness’ facility at Moosapet where the public can donate books, toys, clothes, used computers and other supplies to help the needy.

The facility near GHMC’s Kukatpally Zonal office in Moosapet was inaugurated by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday. The centre will be open on all working days, officials said.

GHMC Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha told Express that they are planning to set up similar centres in other circles of the zone under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The centre, which has been set up with tin sheets and racks, was decked up with balloons to make the ambience cheerful. The toys which were received at the centre were distributed among children. A security guard has been appointed at the centre to collect the donations.

Torn clothes or blankets, broken toys or any belongings in bad shape that cannot be used by the needy will not be accepted, she said.