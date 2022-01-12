STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad civic body sets up ‘Room of Kindness’ at Moosapet

The centre, which has been set up with tin sheets and racks, was decked up with balloons to make the ambience cheerful.

Published: 12th January 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi interacts with citizens at the inauguration of ‘Room of Kindness’ facility at Moosapet on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi interacts with citizens at the inauguration of ‘Room of Kindness’ facility at Moosapet on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has opened a ‘Room of Kindness’ facility at Moosapet where the public can donate books, toys, clothes, used computers and other supplies to help the needy.

The facility near GHMC’s Kukatpally Zonal office in Moosapet was inaugurated by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday. The centre will be open on all working days,  officials said.

GHMC Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha told Express that they are planning to set up similar centres in other circles of the zone under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The centre, which has been set up with tin sheets and racks, was decked up with balloons to make the ambience cheerful. The toys which were received at the centre were distributed among children. A security guard has been appointed at the centre to collect the donations. 

Torn clothes or blankets, broken toys or any belongings in bad shape that cannot be used by the needy will not be accepted, she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC Room of Kindness
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp