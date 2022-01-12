STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police book actor Siddharth for tweet against Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal on Wednesday said she is happy that actor Siddharth issued a public apology for his unsavoury remarks.

Published: 12th January 2022 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Siddharth

Actor Siddharth (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A case was registered against actor Siddharth by the Cybercrime wing of Hyderabad Police over his controversial tweet against ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman here against Siddharth over his remarks online against the badminton player, the case was registered against the actor under IPC Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, a senior police official told PTI.

Saina Nehwal on Wednesday said she is happy that Siddharth issued a public apology for his unsavoury remarks on her after she raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach recently.

Siddharth's reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab attracted much flak a few days ago, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking Twitter India to "immediately" block the actor's account.

He issued an apology, calling his comment a "rude joke" and admitted that he could not "justify my tone and words."

Saina said she is glad he acknowledged that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Police Hyderabad Siddharth Saina Nehwal Siddharth Twitter
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp