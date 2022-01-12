Should you take the cocktail shot?

Rachel Dammala By

HYDERABAD: As the number of Covid-19 cases rise with each passing day, scientists and doctors are doing all they can to figure ways to minimise the contraction of Omicron. Unfortunately, this variant is said to have managed to infect some of those who are fully vaccinated. At a time like this, people have been mulling monoclonal antibody therapy or the cocktail therapy shot.

The country has seen a growing demand for shot. As the world stands divided on the issue, doctors in the city share if the therapy is a viable solution when vaccines seem to be comparatively less effective against the strain.

Monoclonal antibodies are among the most promising treatments for mild to moderate Covid-19 infection. These antibodies are just like the ones in our bodies, but have the strong ability to resist the virus. In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued an emergency use authorisation to permit this as a treatment option.

“What the antibodies essentially do after entering our bodies is look for and attach to the spike protein that sticks out of the Coronavirus. By doing this, they can block the virus’ ability to enter cells and slow down the rate of infection,” explains Dr. Gopi Krishna Yedlapati, consultant interventional pulmonologist at Yashoda Hospitals.

The doctor goes on to add that for the Delta variant of SARS Cov-2, two antibodies — Imdevimab and Casirivimab — are given together. “Adults, as well as pediatric patients above 12 years of age, who are at high risk for progressing to Covid-19, may be given this cocktail before seven days of symptomatology. It is ideally advised for those who are 65 years of age or older, and people who have certain chronic medical conditions,” he says, adding that the antibody cocktail is not authorised for Covid patients whose primary need is oxygen therapy.

On its efficacy, the doctor states, “According to our experience, there is a protection of more than 85 per cent in most of the people who have taken antibody cocktail, from hospitalisation, oxygen requirement, progression of disease and death. It has a positive effect in helping to arrest the progress of the virus and speeding the path of recovery.”

One must note that these drugs are relatively expensive — starting from `65,000. Dr J MD Vaseem, senior pulmonologist, at Kamineni Hospitals, says that while the therapy had worked well for patients earlier, its success with Omicron is unconfirmed. “There isn’t enough data available yet to conclude that the cocktail shot would work on the variant. Other variants were tackled by the shot, but we will have to wait until proper research is done with Omicron. The fact that even the fully vaccinated have contracted this variant, it’s advisable to not go by hearsay and be patient until its efficiency is studied about well, and verified.”

Now, different opinions are being heard across the globe about the efficiency of this drug. Dr. Gopi explains why: “Coming to the present state of the Omicron wave, the current antibody cocktail cannot be advised as it has mutations in spike protein. Hence, the efficacy of this drug is very poor.”

But there’s hope. “The Omicron variant, if tested well in patients, can show good results. Another antibody called Sotrovimab has been found to be showing good results in most patients.”

Talking about the side effects associated with the drug, the doctor informs, “There are almost a negligible number of side effects with this drug. Monoclonal antibodies can be administered to patients, who have already received one or both doses of vaccine, but for people who are unvaccinated, they will have to wait 90 days before getting a Covid vaccine after receiving the cocktail shot.”

Dr. Vaseem suggests that even though nothing much can be said yet, it could be restricted to be used only for cases of emergency, for those above 65 years of age and those with chronic pulmonary issues.