STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy accepts KTR challenge, ready for debate on farmer policies

Revanth also demanded that Rama Rao and his team explain what TRS has done for farmers from 2014 till now.

Published: 12th January 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, on Tuesday, accepted TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao’s challenge for an open debate on what steps the Congress had taken for welfare of farmers in the State between 2004 and 2014.

Revanth also demanded that Rama Rao and his team explain what TRS has done for farmers from 2014 till now. Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Revanth said he was willing to bring with him Kisan Congress leaders M Kodanda Reddy and S Anvesh Reddy to speak on behalf of Congress, welcoming Rama Rao to bring any expert on the subject from TRS.

He, however, express his apprehensions over Rama Rao standing by his word, claiming that he had backtracked on challenges in the past. Revanth recalled said that thousands of crores of electricity bill arrears had been waived off by Congress, in addition to providing seven hours of free power supply to farmers.

Stating that Congress had waived off crop loans to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore in one go, he said Congress had not only increased the MSP but had also given farm equipment at 90 per cent subsidy between 2004 and 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Minister KTR Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp