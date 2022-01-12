Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy accepts KTR challenge, ready for debate on farmer policies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, on Tuesday, accepted TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao’s challenge for an open debate on what steps the Congress had taken for welfare of farmers in the State between 2004 and 2014.

Revanth also demanded that Rama Rao and his team explain what TRS has done for farmers from 2014 till now. Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Revanth said he was willing to bring with him Kisan Congress leaders M Kodanda Reddy and S Anvesh Reddy to speak on behalf of Congress, welcoming Rama Rao to bring any expert on the subject from TRS.

He, however, express his apprehensions over Rama Rao standing by his word, claiming that he had backtracked on challenges in the past. Revanth recalled said that thousands of crores of electricity bill arrears had been waived off by Congress, in addition to providing seven hours of free power supply to farmers.

Stating that Congress had waived off crop loans to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore in one go, he said Congress had not only increased the MSP but had also given farm equipment at 90 per cent subsidy between 2004 and 2014.