STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Actor Siddharth booked for derogatory tweet on Saina Nehwal

Earlier, the National Commission for Women took cognizance of the tweet and directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to take action against the actor.

Published: 13th January 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Siddharth

Actor Siddharth (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyber Crime wing of Hyderabad city police on Wednesday registered a case against actor Siddharth for his alleged derogatory comments against badminton player Saina Nehwal, on micro-blogging website Twitter two days ago. 

On a complaint from a city-based woman, a case was booked under Sections 509 of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act. Siddharth had made the allegedly derogatory comment against Nehwal in response to her tweet on the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy being blocked in Punjab a few days ago.

Following severe backlash and outrage, Siddharth apologised on Wednesday. Earlier, the National Commission for Women took cognizance of the tweet and directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to take action against the actor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Siddharth Saina Nehwal
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp