Actor Siddharth booked for derogatory tweet on Saina Nehwal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyber Crime wing of Hyderabad city police on Wednesday registered a case against actor Siddharth for his alleged derogatory comments against badminton player Saina Nehwal, on micro-blogging website Twitter two days ago.

On a complaint from a city-based woman, a case was booked under Sections 509 of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act. Siddharth had made the allegedly derogatory comment against Nehwal in response to her tweet on the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy being blocked in Punjab a few days ago.

Following severe backlash and outrage, Siddharth apologised on Wednesday. Earlier, the National Commission for Women took cognizance of the tweet and directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to take action against the actor.