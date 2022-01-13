Animation film by IIT Hyderabad alumnus bags 14 awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 2 minutes 23 seconds animated short film titled 'Ek Cup Chaha' (a cup of tea), made by an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-H), has received a good response from audiences. It has won 14 awards and was screened at about 21 screens across the nation, including the Anifest conducted by the Animation Society of India.

The Marathi film was released via the IIT-H social media space, with English subtitles, on Wednesday after being screened at various film festivals. It was made as part of a project by Sumit Yempalle from the Department of Design in 2019. It is a conversation between a father and a son about a cup of tea.

Director IIT Hyderabad, BS Murthy has appreciated the department and its faculty for encouraging students.