Bring home a theatre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There’s no denying that the pandemic has changed our lives. The rise in Covid cases had forced the shutdown of many places, including cinema halls. At a time like this, enjoying movies and TV series in the living room is a safe bet and home theatre systems are godsend. Today, home theatre systems aren’t as expensive, but what’s tricky is the installation. If not done properly, you’d miss out on that perfect surround sound and end up feeling frustrated about shelling out so much for nothing.

CE speaks to home theatre studios and sound engineers, who help us with tips, tricks and guide us through a perfect home theatre assembly to experience cinema to the fullest. Tired of missing the big screen experience owing to the pandemic, many have opted for home theatre systems. “Purchases for a 65-inch 4k TV and surround sound system have gone up because they are not very expensive now.

But, the experience is not as immersive as people had expected it to be. Here, the technology is not at fault. For, even a 40-inch TV screen, if assembled correctly, can give us that immersive experience. Laser projectors can turn a home into a theatre and are cheaper than 4k OLED TVs,” says Rohan Jacob, who manages Mahavir Sound Room in Hyderabad. It offers total integrated solutions in high-end automation, along with luxury home cinema. According to Rohan, the dimensions of the room must be considered before purchasing a screen. He explains, “If it’s a small room and the distance of the viewer from the TV is just 6 ft apart, the screen should not be larger than 40 inches. If it is a big room and the viewer can be seated 12 ft apart, it is wise to go for a 65 or 72-inch screen. We don’t always have to make the room soundproof when it is well furnished. Only if the room is too vacant it will need soundproofing.”

A good home theatre is all about making it a well-organised, functional, and pleasing setup for visual entertainment. The price for the right assembly and setup can start at Rs 50,000. “If you’re just a movie buff and would like to make it on your own, you can look for a cheaper alternative — just ensure you assemble it properly to get that immersive experience,” says Sesha Reddy, the managing director of Vector Systems, a city-based studio design company which has designed thousands of home-theatre systems, including Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s.

One can have a big-screen experience from a home theatre too, all you need to keep in mind is a few tips, Rohan adds: “You have to make sure that this particular room can blind off all the light, particularly the light that reflects on the screen. Buy the right kind of speaker system and place them in the right position. Also, avoid buying soundbars if you can and go for a surround sound system for a theatre experience. Comfy sofa sets are great, but recliners are the best.”