Citizens urge Hyderabad civic body to save lake from encroachment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another water body in the city is on the verge of disappearance as unauthorised structures continue to come up along its banks. About 29 acres of land that comes under the Errakunta Cheruvu in Tarnaka is reportedly being encroached by land sharks with the connivance of political leaders.

City-based anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal, in a tweet, alleged: “29 acres of land under Errakunta Cheruvu in Tarnaka being encroached, @Collector_HYD and @KTRTRS, while the MRO is clearly involved in it. @RaoKavitha, your name is also popping up from among people saying that you are putting pressure on the admin to look the other way. Hope u are not that bad (sic).”

29 acres land (Errakunta Cheruvu) in Tarnaka being encroached, while @Collector_HYD @KTRTRS ,while MRO seems clearly involved in the know. your name @RaoKavitha is also popping up frm among people putting pressure on admin to look the other way. Hope u are not that bad. @SmRtysai pic.twitter.com/iTO6WiOXgc — Vijay Gopal (@VijayGopal_) January 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the locals have come forward demanding that the GHMC take measures for restoration of the lake that is shrinking with each passing year.