STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fire breaks out at GHMC Secunderabad zonal office building

Several documents gutted; firefighters struggle for 2 hours to douse flames

Published: 13th January 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Firefighters along with DRF personnel extinguish fire that broke out in Suryodhaya building at MG road in Secunderabad on Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022

Firefighters along with DRF personnel extinguish fire that broke out in Suryodhaya building at MG road in Secunderabad on Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022. (Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several documents were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in the tax section wing located on the third floor of the GHMC Secunderabad zonal office building in Marredpally on Wednesday. Three fire tenders were immediately pressed into service and it took around two hours for firefighters to douse the flames.

GHMC Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner B Srinivasa Reddy informed Express that old and obsolete files which were kept in one corner of the office were gutted in the fire. All files have already been documented and there is nothing to worry on that front, he added. “Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire. However, we are looking into all details to find out what led to the fire,” he said.When the fire broke out, all employees ran downstairs to escape unhurt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC office fire GHMC Secunderabad zonal office fire Hyderabad firefighters
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp