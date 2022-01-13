Fire breaks out at GHMC Secunderabad zonal office building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several documents were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in the tax section wing located on the third floor of the GHMC Secunderabad zonal office building in Marredpally on Wednesday. Three fire tenders were immediately pressed into service and it took around two hours for firefighters to douse the flames.

GHMC Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner B Srinivasa Reddy informed Express that old and obsolete files which were kept in one corner of the office were gutted in the fire. All files have already been documented and there is nothing to worry on that front, he added. “Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire. However, we are looking into all details to find out what led to the fire,” he said.When the fire broke out, all employees ran downstairs to escape unhurt.