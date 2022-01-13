Fossilised remains of snail from 6.5cr years ago found in Asifabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Archaeology enthusiasts belonging to Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam have discovered the fossilised remains of Physa principii, a species of freshwater snail that had flourished 6.5 crore years ago in the Godavari valley. A Karunakar, who discovered the fossils, said that the freshwater pulmonate gastropod was readily recognisable due to its sinistral (right-handed) coiling and was found in the Inter Trappean beds in Asifa-bad this week.

The Physa Principii fossils

According to Ch Venugopal Rao, retired Deputy Director of Geological Survey of India, the sediments were either inter or intra trappean chert, associated with Deccan lava formed as a fissure eruption in the Deccan peninsula known as Deccan Volcanic Province (DVP).

He said the intertrappen beds in Adilabad and Asifabad districts assumed special significance as they were the meeting points of sediments of Godavari valley in the east and sediments of Narmada valley in the west. The fossil record indicated a marine incursion from Narmada up to Nagpur area and a similar marine connection through Godavari axis.

The well-preserved nature of fossilisation suggested good potential for further collection in these areas, Dr Rao opined. Earlier, fossilised remains of Physa terpolensis, another freshwater snail from the same period, were discovered in Tiryani mandal in this region.