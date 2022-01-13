STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC sanctions Rs 5.95 crore for restoration of Adikmet RoB

GHMC also cleared the proposal to acquire 542 properties for the widening of the Hafeez Baba Nagar main road to Balapur via HMWS&SB plant, along the DRDO compound wall to 30 metres.

Published: 13th January 2022 07:36 AM

GHMC

Representational Image (Photo | GHMC Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Standing Committee on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 5.95 crore for the restoration of Adikmet Road over Bridge (RoB) at Jamia Osmania Railway Station, Secunderabad.

It also cleared the proposal to acquire 542 properties for the widening of the Hafeez Baba Nagar main road to Balapur via HMWS&SB plant, along the DRDO compound wall to 30 metres.

The Standing Committee, which met under the chairmanship of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, also approved the construction of a Multipurpose Function Hall (G+3) floors, near Dargah Barhane Shah Sahab road, Kanchanbagh Ward at an estimated cost of Rs 4.94 crore.

Also approved was the construction of a multi-purpose function hall beside Government High School, Ghouse Nagar, Barkas at a cost of Rs 4.95 crore.

