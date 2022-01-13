STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cop held for impregnating colleague under false promise of marriage

Shadnagar ACP Ch Kushalkar said the 28-year-old accused entered into a relationship with the woman when they were working together at Amangal.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nageshwar Rao, a 2019 batch constable working with Cyberabad police commissionerate and attached to Amangal police station was on Wednesday arrested for impregnating his colleague under the false promise of marriage. He also forced her to get an abortion by giving her some pills. Shadnagar ACP Ch Kushalkar said that the accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

The ACP said the 28-year-old accused entered into a relationship with the woman when they were working together at Amangal. He promised to marry her and developed physical intimacy with her, and impregnated her. When she started asking about marriage, he avoided her, especially after she was transferred to a different station. 

