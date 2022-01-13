Time changes everything, even traditions!

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gangireddulavaru — the word itself paints a picture of a man with a turban, moustache, playing Ottu by the side of a Gangireddu (a decorated oxen). But, it is not the case today. Daughters and widowers of Gangireddulavaru are out on the streets in the city with festooned oxen, begging for alms. All because men from the community have refused to take the tradition forward.

“In the past four years, I have grieved the death of my husband, his father and then his younger brother, who left his two daughters and a son behind. Since I don’t have children and no other source of income, other than agricultural labour, I decided to become a Gangireddulavaru,” says 65 -year-old Lakshmi.

The community is shrinking, and most young men refuse to be a Gangireddulavaru. So, women from the community are taking their place. “Men are moving to the cities to work as labourers. They don’t take pride in the culture that they grew up in. Most of them have even sold the cattle that provided us with livelihood for ages,” she adds.

Shekhu, another young woman from the Gangireddulavaru community village of Maddur in Narsapur, says, “My brother has moved to Bengaluru after my father passed away. He is married now and is not taking care of our mother. I work at Narsapur town in a mill, but come to the city for a month during Sankranti. Last year, I collected around Rs 20,000 in a month. This year, I hope to be able to buy a phone and also save some money for the future.”