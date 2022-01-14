STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burglars flee with cash, gold from teacher’s house in city

Fingerprint experts visited the house and collected evidence. Police are checking CCTV cameras in the neighbouring areas for clues.

Published: 14th January 2022 04:28 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Burglars broke into a house and decamped with Rs 22 lakh in cash and one kilogram of gold at SR Nagar here on Thursday. According to police, the burglary took place at the residence of Laxmi Kumar, a government teacher. 

The burglary was reported when the inmates were away for two days to attend the funeral of their relative in Prakasam district. It was only when they returned home on Thursday afternoon, they found the valuables missing. The burglars broke into the house through the front door. Fingerprint experts visited the house and collected evidence. Police are checking CCTV cameras in the neighbouring areas for clues.

