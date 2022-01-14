STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC extends deadline to change property status

Property owners can apply online for change of usage of their buildings from residential to commercial and non-residential by paying the impact fee along with 33 per cent compounding fee.

Published: 14th January 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC

Representational Image (Photo | GHMC Website)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owners of properties on the 118 roads declared as ‘commercial’ by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have set a deadline of February 15, 2022 to apply for a change of usage of the building from residential use to commercial and non-residential use. 

Such property owners can apply online for change of usage of the building by paying the impact fee along with 33 per cent compounding fee. The application must include self-declaration. Earlier, the GHMC had provided a similar opportunity between November 1 and December 31 with 50 per cent fees upfront and the remaining by March 31, 2022 which was utilised by about 2,000 property owners. 

The GHMC has collected Rs 50 crore as the first installment from the 2,000 applications.GHMC sources told Express that another 4,000 property owners are yet to change the usage of their building located on the declared commercial roads and hence decided to extend the deadline to February 15.

If they don’t utilise the opportunity, the property owners risk sealing of their premises by the GHMC town planning wing. The GHMC also made it clear that this facility is only for owners who have constructed the building with valid permissions, not for unauthorised constructions. 

The state government, recognising the potential for commercial development, revised the impact fee to make it more rational and dynamic in July last year and declared 118 roads as “commercial roads”. The impact fee so collected is being escrowed into Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) account. Property owners can obtain a self-approval certificate of the usage conversion by logging on to https://cr.ghmc.gov.in. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Change of building usage Hyderabad
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp