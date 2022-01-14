RuB at Tukaram Gate to be opened next month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With works on the four-lane Road under Bridge (RuB) at Tukaram Gate nearing completion, the local residents and commuters can breathe a sigh of relief as the frequent closure of railway level-crossing at Lalaguda Station will soon be a thing of the past.

The bridge, which would be thrown open for the public next month, will ease traffic on Malkajgiri, Marredpally, Tarnaka, Mettuguda and Lalapet, Secunderabad road and provide more convenient connectivity to the people travelling from Moula Ali, Malkajgiri and Tarnaka to Secunderabad.

The RuB project was taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and South Central Railway (SCR) at an estimated cost of Rs 29.10 crore. Apart from the construction of a four-lane RuB, the approach road including the drainage system at Tukaram Gate is getting completed. The total length of the RuB is 375 metres. Ramp length towards Mettuguda, Secunderabad is 86 metres and towards Marredpally is 159 metres.

It may be mentioned here that Under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the GHMC has taken up works on grade separators, flyovers, underpasses, RuBs and RoBs at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore with an objective to turn Hyderabad into a signal-free city. Of those, 24 projects have already been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore.