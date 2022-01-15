25-year-old’s body found in pool of blood in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Humayun Nagar on Thursday night. Police say they suspect it to be a case of revenge killing. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sohail Quadr, a resident of Bhola Nagar. Passers-by, who spotted Sohail’s body lying in a pool of blood on the road, alerted police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.

Police said investigations revealed that he had a heated argument with the assailants after which they stabbed him. “We have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. We are making all efforts to identify his assailants. They will be nabbed soon,” an official said.