STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

25-year-old’s body found in pool of blood in Hyderabad

Police said investigations revealed that the victim had a heated argument with the assailants after which they stabbed him.

Published: 15th January 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Humayun Nagar on Thursday night. Police say they suspect it to be a case of revenge killing. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sohail Quadr, a resident of Bhola Nagar. Passers-by, who spotted Sohail’s body lying in a pool of blood on the road, alerted police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said. 

Police said investigations revealed that he had a heated argument with the assailants after which they stabbed him. “We have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. We are making all efforts to identify his assailants. They will be nabbed soon,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Hyderabad police Stabbing
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp