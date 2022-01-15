Omicron may also lead to ICU admissions: AIG doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors from AIG Hospitals, while stating that most studies point towards Omicron being a milder variant of Covid 1, also opined that there is also a chance that some cases could worsen and people could land up in the ICU. To illustrate why one should not lower their guard, the doctors shared the cases of five patients in their ICU, all of whom were vaccinated but are on oxygen support and ventilator.

Speaking at a webinar on Omicron organised by the hospital, Dr. P Naveen, Medical Director, AIG Hospitals, explained, “Omicron virulence is seen in susceptible patients in AIG Hospitals. About five ICU patients are Omicron positive so far, of these, four are on High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) and one of them is on ventilator. The comorbidities they have are hypertension, which is common for four of them, while two are elderly patients and one of them has hypothyroidism.”

He said that the best way to prevent the rise in hospitalisations is by being alert in times when Omicron is taking over as it can cause severe symptoms in people with comorbidities. “If positive, one must keep track of oxygen saturation levels and if it is less than 94, and a high-grade fever persists, then hospitalisation is needed. These symptoms must specifically be watched out for if occurring in people with comorbidities,” he added. In this month, 70 per cent of Covid patients at AIG Hospitals have the Omicron variant, while the rest are of the Delta variant.

State reports 2,398 Covid cases, three deaths

Telangana reported 2398 cases of Covid-19 on Friday with 68,525 tests conducted. The State’s active cases are at 21,676 as 1,181 individuals reported recovery. Three deaths from Covid were reported, taking the death toll to 4,052.

The majority of the infections were in the GHMC (1,233), followed by Rangareddy (192) and Medchal (191). The state also administered 78,887 vaccines, of which 6,430 were precautionary doses. About 2,000 beds are occupied, of which 492 are in ICU and 809 are on oxygen support

Constant monitoring required in patients

