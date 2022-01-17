Biker dies after ramming divider, 2 hurt in Quthbullapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a case of drunken driving, a youngster died while two of his friends received injuries after the bike that they were travelling on crashed into a divider Quthbullapur, on Sunday.

According to the police, Rachakonda Praveen, 22, along with his friends Saikiran and Srikanth, was near Gajularamaram when he lost control of the bike as he driving under the influence of alcohol and rammed an electric pole on the divider. While he died on the spot, the other two are undergoing treatment.

Two killed as bus hits SUV

In another incident, two persons, travelling in an SUV, died after a speeding APSRTC bus crashed into their vehicle from behind on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway at Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The police said that a group of seven friends, who resided in Ziaguda, had gone to Chityal in Nalgonda to visit their friends and met with an accident while returning. The two deceased, Pruthvi Raj and Chandu, who were in their mid-20s, were sitting on the rear side of the vehicle and died on the spot. Five others are under treatment.