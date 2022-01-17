Newborn girl’s body found in rice bag in Jambagh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of female infanticide, the body of a newborn baby girl was found abandoned at Jambagh in the city on Saturday. The body, which was wrapped in a rice bag, was abandoned near an apartment, police said. A case under Section 318 of the IPC has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

The watchman of an apartment building located in Jambagh noticed a rice bag dumped near the apartment and when he checked it, he found blood leaking from the bag. He informed the building owner, who found a baby’s body inside the bag and immediately alerted the police.

Police are examining CCTV cameras in the locality and verifying records of deliveries in the nearby hospitals in the past two days.