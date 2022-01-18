Hospital to the rescue after manja slits throat of man 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a biker died when a sharp manja used to fly kites slashed his throat at Mancherial, two others were injured in a similar manner in the city during the Makar Sankranti.

In a freak accident, a man was severely injured after a glass powder-coated kite string had his throat cut open. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital where life-saving intervention was performed. “The 22-year-old male patient was bleeding profusely from the neck when he was brought to the emergency room of the hospital. Though in a precarious condition, our cardiovascular surgical team rushed him to the theatre and sutured the vessels including his windpipe which was cut,” the hospital said in a statement. “Later neck muscles were approximated and the skin and subcutaneous tissues were approximated. The patient is in the ICU and is recovering,” said Dr K Venkat Reddy, Chief of Cardiac Surgery.

In another case, a netizen identified as Syed Kamran Hussain, who survived an accident took to Twitter to request Minister KT Rama Rao to impose restrictions on the use of manja.