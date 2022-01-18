STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jackets that tell a tale

The fabrics, representing different folklore, are from the towns and villages of Rajasthan and Gujarat

Published: 18th January 2022

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Asmita Marwa’s new jacket collection is like a wearable cantadora. In her latest collection, the city-based fashion designer has brought together heritage fabrics from different cultures of the Western States of the country and has interlaced them together to tell different stories through single apparel. 

The fabrics represent different folklore and are from different towns and villages of Rajasthan and Gujarat. “My inspiration comes from travel and particularly by my travels to tribal cultures and traditions,” says Asmita.

“This collection is all about art and tribal jackets which bring various cultures together to celebrate diversity. Each jacket is a puzzle brought together to tell a story, a tale that needs to be passed down to generations and can be used in all seasons,” says the designer whose mantra is recycling, upcycling and sustainable fashion. 

A strong believer in ‘cradle-to-cradle’ design or re-generative design which is holistic, these ideas form the crux and essence her label. The philosophy of sustainable fashion is to create unique garments which stand the test of time. A classic example of slow fashion, the line comprises clothes that last a lifetime and spark joy every time one wears them. “In fact, these jackets can fit all sizes, from eight to 12. It goes well on anyone. The price range for this limited-edition collection is between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000,” says the designer.

