Newborn girl abandoned at Secunderabad Railway Station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A newborn girl child was found abandoned on Platform number 2 at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday. Government Railway Police (GRP) police rescued the child and shifted her to Shishu Vihar for further care and protection.

On Monday around 3 pm, the sanitation staffers at the railway station noticed a child lying beside a pillar and alerted the police. The cops said the child could be around 20-days-old and was abandoned by an unknown couple.

The police are analysing CCTV footage on the platform to trace the girl’s parents or family members. A case has been registered for further investigation.