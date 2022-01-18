STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newborn girl abandoned at Secunderabad Railway Station

Government Railway Police (GRP) police rescued the child and shifted her to Shishu Vihar for further care and protection.

Published: 18th January 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 10:09 AM

A new born girl child was found abandoned at Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A newborn girl child was found abandoned on Platform number 2 at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday. Government Railway Police (GRP) police rescued the child and shifted her to Shishu Vihar for further care and protection.

On Monday around 3 pm, the sanitation staffers at the railway station noticed a child lying beside a pillar and alerted the police. The cops said the child could be around 20-days-old and was abandoned by an unknown couple. 

The police are analysing CCTV footage on the platform to trace the girl’s parents or family members. A case has been registered for further investigation.

