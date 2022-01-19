STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10K: Not the run, but steps

The 10K steps workout has been trending among fitness freaks and the lazy bugs alike

Published: 19th January 2022 06:58 AM

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The need to stay healthy and fit in a pandemic is paramount. But with work from home, deadlines and meetings, we often find ourselves putting health on the back-burner. We find ourselves occupied with work and have a million other excuses to skip physical activity. But, here’s something that has been trending among fitness freaks and the lazy bugs alike: the 10K steps workout. While it doesn’t quite sound like a workout, we look to experts in the city to reveal more. 

Dinaz Vervatwala, a well-known fitness trainer, explains how the 10K steps concept came to be.“The problem came with us living a very sedentary life and as a way to combat this, people have come up with this routine. Now, 10K steps would mean two hours of walking, which helps you burn a lot of calories. It helps in keeping your heart and lungs healthy and fit.” 

Here’s a tip she shares for those who aren’t a fan of the 10K steps: “For people who usually cannot keep count, I would suggest you move from your place very one hour for around five minutes.” Dr Jagadeesh Kumar V, a senior consultant physician at KIMS Hospitals, believes that it boils down to defining ‘workout’ or ‘calorie burning’.

“It (workout) always has to be during a stipulated period of time. Just walking 10,000 steps a day won’t make much of a difference. I’d say walking or jogging for a good amount of time does more good to your health than 10K steps throughout the day. Such ‘workouts’ are better for those battling obesity. Every individual’s body, physical activity and lifestyle are different. Diet, too, comes into play. All of these have to be well-balanced,” he says. He, however, adds that walking 10K steps is a great idea to motivate people to move. “I’d say leading a sedentary life or just ‘sitting all day’ is the new smoking. 

It is equally dangerous. So, the 10K challenge can help people move more frequently,” he says. Celebrity fitness trainer Minash thinks the concept is an important tool that one can use through the scope of accountability. “It is not, of course, the gold standard for health and wellness, but it can be used as a trackable metric. Like most tools in fitness, the 10K steps a day is a challenge that is meant to keep individuals moving throughout the day. 

Strength training and cardio respiratory training are very important tools for longevity and health, but if you are a beginner, then 10K steps is a good goal to start with, using it mainly to help you move more often. But ultimately, you have to take on new challenges in the fitness world.”

Entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Reddy finds the concept boring. “This (10K steps) is for people who have a sedentary lifestyle. But otherwise, I personally feel it would get very boring to do just that.”

