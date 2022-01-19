Century-old Koti Women’s College to be upgraded into a varsity now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The century-old Koti Women’s College will be upgraded into Women’s University. A day after the Cabinet decided to establish the first Women’s University in the State, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy held a review meeting here on Tuesday with officials of Higher Education De[artment and Koti Women’s College.

The State government felt that the Koti Women’s College had all the facilities and was suitable for converting it into a university. At present, around 4,000 students are studying in the Women’s College. Once it is converted into a university, more number of girl students could be admitted, the Minister said. Sabitha directed officials to study the required educational facilities, staff pattern, facilities for students and improving other basic amenities. She told officials to submit a comprehensive report shortly.

Education officials have been instructed to constitute an internal committee to study and submit the report.At present, the Koti Women’s College is affiliated to Osmania University and has NAAC recognition. The proposal for setting up of the Women’s University would be placed before the next Cabinet and the ensuing Budget session of the State Legislature is expected to approve the related Bill.

Survey to be carried out

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed officials to study the required educational facilities, staff pattern, facilities for students and improving basic amenities