Cyclist’s death: Two AI staffers among three held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Air India staffers and an MNC employee involved in drunken driving which resulted in the death of a cyclist, were arrested by the Gachibowli police and sent to jail on charges amounting to culpable homicide but not murder.

The incident took place on December 31, 2021 near Botanical Garden under Gachibowli PS. Three cyclists Nitin Agarwal, Sanjeet Srivastava and Rajiv Gajaria were knocked down by a car being driven by Air India staffer Shashank Shekar under the influence of alcohol. Nitin succumbed to injuries the following day. The driver Shashank, 28, an Air India cabin crew member and co-passengers Manabendra Roy, also an AI cabin crew member and Indukuri Srikanth, an Accenture employee were taken into custody.

On December 12, Srikanth came to meet Shashank and Manabendra who live in Gachibowli and stayed with Shashank. The trio consumed alcohol on December 30 evening at Shashank’s flat. On December 31 at 5.30 am, they went out for breakfast and while returning, they knocked down the cyclists. The BAC reading of Shashank was 86 mg/100 ml of blood, whereas permissible limit is 30 mg/100 ml.

