Get tested right!

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, several tier 1 and 2 cities have reported the stocking up of at-home self-test kits. Given the number of times one has to get tested these days, many people have been looking to use these rapid tests that cost a lot cheaper (almost 50 per cent less) than the RT-PCR ones. But, how accurate are these? Rather, what can one do to get accurate results off these tests? What about the fear of false negatives and positives? When does one know if they have to proceed to take an RT-PCR?

For these and more such FAQs, CE speaks to Dr Ravishankar Reddy, senior microbiologist at Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar, who breaks it down for us

When to take a Rapid Antigen Test (or the self-test)?

Take the test if you develop any two of the following symptoms: headache, fever, throat pain, cough, body pains/myalgia, or extreme weakness.



Timeline to take the test?

Take the Rapid Antigen Test 0-5 days after developing any of the above two symptoms

If tested positive, have I contracted Covid-19 for sure?

Yes

What to do if I test positive on the Rapid Antigen?

First, isolate yourself. Next, start symptomatic treatment. Consult a doctor if you fall under the high-risk category

If found negative and I show symptoms, what to do?

You have to take the RT-PCR any time between 4 and 8 days after developing the symptoms as the sensitivity is high during this period

How to take the self-test to get accurate results?

Follow all the basic instructions written on the test: sanitise well before and after the test, download the app mentioned on the testing kit, fill in the credentials and then proceed with the test. Tear the Covid testing pouch and lay it down on a clean surface. Ensure that you take the test within 30 minutes after opening it. Tap the pre-filled extraction tube on the table for the liquid to settle at the bottom. Unscrew the cap and hold it in your hand.

While holding the tube in one hand, open the sterile nasal safe swab and do not touch the swab end (you can ask someone to do it for you). Now, insert the nasal swab in both your nostrils, one after the other, up to 2-4 cm deep or till there is resistance. Roll the swab at least five times in each nostril. Immerse this swab in the pre-filled extraction tube and break it where needed. Cover the tube with the nozzle cap. Drop the liquid on the test card and wait for 15 minutes. If you see one pink line, it’s negative. If you see two, you’ve tested positive for Covid-19.

