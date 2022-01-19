STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: 23 illegal structures demolished in special drive

The District Task Force and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have intensified raids on unauthorised buildings and illegal structures.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 07:09 AM

Workers demolish an illegal structure in city outskirts on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Task Force and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have intensified raids on unauthorised buildings and illegal structures.On Monday, authorities began the demolition work, and on Tuesday, they demolished another 13 illegal buildings. In two days, the task force teams took action against 23 illegal structures.

Action was taken against four illegal structures in Shankarpalli municipality, three each in Dundigal and Badangpet municipalities, two in Pocharam municipality and one in Boduppal municipality.Town planning staff working in the respective municipalities will be asked to explain why the illegal structures have not been identified in advance. Officials said the process of demolition of illegal structures would continue.

