STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Maut ka kuan: Staring into a well of hopelessness

For the last two years, the stuntmen of Numaish have suffered losses due to the pandemic, and this year it has turned worse

Published: 19th January 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is no reveller in sight. No colourful lights flashing, no sea of joyous people, no cheering and laughter, no aromas of chaat at the food zone, no cotton candy, no touts trying to make a quick buck, no crowd near the giant rides — the Nampally Exhibition Grounds is dead silent. 

But what’s sadder than the abandoned venue is the lifeless Maut Ka Kuan, the well of death, which was one of the most popular attractions there. Hyderabadis would flock to see stuntmen, sometimes even women, defy death for a living.  

Today, stuntmen like Ali spend hours staring at the well of death, trying to figure out their way ahead in life. “He is kind of depressed. I am too. But, I know that this year we have to go back empty-handed,” says Imran, Ali’s friend and a 30-year-old stuntman from Jharkhand, who has been a daredevil since he was 14.

“There is no official decision on reopening Numaish. But everyone now knows that it is not likely to happen. Some businessmen have even started packing up to go back to their hometowns. We are to wait because the owner (of the Maut Ka Kua) has to make a decision,” he says. 

The group might have to dismantle the setup soon, after the owner spent Rs 6 lakh to assemble it. “Now, it will cost another Rs 6 lakh for him to take it back to our hometown,” shares Zakir Ahmed, another stuntman.

For the last two years, the stuntmen of Numaish have suffered losses due to the pandemic, and this year it has turned worse.

‘Daredevil’ Ali says, “In 2019, tickets sold like hotcakes and I was visiting Hyderabad for the first time then. Although I have a fixed salary, I had made a lot of extra money from the tips that people gave us. I made close to Rs 1 lakh from the tips alone. I was full of hope when we got the setup here this year. I had expectations, especially because I am to get married this year. But, all my plans are on hold on. Thankfully, our employer has been kind; he continues to pay us our salaries despite the pandemic.”

 The stuntmen get injured often. In fact, the accidents have increased after they were made to wear helmets since 2014, but they have managed to pay their medical bills so far. “Helmets block our sense of hearing, which is a key to maintaining balance. But since we have not performed for two years in a row, the owner is under losses. I don’t know what he’ll do once he runs out of funds, it scares me,” says Imran. 

Maut Ka Kuan is 5-m tall and looks like a giant wooden water tanker from the outside. It has a floor above it on which people can stand and look at the stuntmen go against laws of physics. As Ali puts it, “Papi pet ka sawaal hai” (it’s a question of survival).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp