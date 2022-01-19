Need vs Want: Obsession with e-shopping

Dr Purnima Nagaraja By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Browsing the Internet, such an expansive world; mostly people would think one browses the many and myriad social media platforms, air their views and exchange pleasantries, photographs and happiness. The doorbell rings and it’s the delivery boy delivering not one, but many packages, several times a day.

Welcome to the world of online commerce. Billions of rupees are spent online every year with every reason to do so. Bargains, festival sprees, discounts and variety are mindboggling. Shopping has never been easier, especially now, during the pandemic, it seems safer too.

But suddenly, our needs have taken a back seat to our wants. ‘I want that dress because it is marked down 30 per cent. Do I need it? I just bought a whole bunch of things, many of which I won’t even use, but hey, it’s on sale!’ I know of a young lady who shopped until she went broke, borrowed and shopped more and finally hit rock-bottom, but still felt she needed all those things she had bought. Many today seem addicted to online shopping and there seems to be no end.

Then there’s the guilt for having spent too much, attempts to return products and take refunds, only to splurge on something else.

Unfortunately, this young lady and many others will continue to struggle with compulsive shopping, commonly referred to as Buying-Shopping Disorder (BSD). Although it hasn’t entered the diagnostic criteria as a standalone diagnosis, it is estimated that at least 5 per cent of the world’s population seems to be compulsive online shoppers. This is retail therapy that is probably out of control.

Overspending can happen to anyone, but BSD is characterised by an extreme and insatiable need or craving to shop or seek consumer goods and now it all seems easier to do so online. Most of us admittedly love to shop and would love to ‘shop till we drop,’ but when does this become something that needs help?

Ask yourself

Do I keep browsing online shopping sites endlessly?

Is my phone filled with online shopping apps?

Am I spending more than I should, sometimes going broke in the process?

Are my work, home life, relationships, family time etc. suffering because of my spending habits?

Do I suffer from pangs of guilt because of my spending habits?

Is my house filled with things I don’t need or might never use?

Do I feel depressed or anxious if I don’t shop?

Do I feel other self destructive urges when I’m told not to shop?

Why is it so popular?

The anonymity

Avoidance of social interaction, bargaining

Variety

Discounts

Instant gratification

Convenience

Ease of paying

Be aware of your online spending habits

Make a family budget and list out needs vs. wants

Spend limited time on online shopping sites

Return things you don’t need

Don’t click on the ‘buy now’ button immediately. Instead, put the item in your cart, revisit the cart later and remove the items you will probably not use

Delete wish lists and don’t reorder the items

Try to opt for cash on delivery

Lastly, forgive yourself, take charge and seek help if it gets out of hand

(The author is a mental health professional and psychotherapist at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic)

Mind Matters

Dr Purnima Nagaraja