Punjagutta bridge to be opened Thursday

The Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the Punjagutta flyover on Thursday.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles move along the Punjagutta flyover amid rains | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the Punjagutta flyover on Thursday. Vehicles going from Nagarjuna Circle to KBR Park Junction can travel smoothly as the road has been widened from the old gate till the high tension power pole. The old entrance to the Panjagutta graveyard has been removed and the newly constructed bridge will make it  convenient to reach the cemetery. GHMC has provided a permanent solution by spending Rs 17 crore.The length of the flyover is 140 m, of which the approach return wall is 57 m.

