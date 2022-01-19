Sculptures found in Nagarkurnool village

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two sculptures and a stone inscription of the medieval period were found lying in neglect inside the bushes at the famous Shaivite temple of Umamaheswaram in Achampet mandal of Nagarkurnool district, which was known to be the northern gate of Srisailam.

A life-size sculpture of Lord Shiva and an idol of Nandi carved out of black basalt stone were found by Dr E Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, during an exploration close to the Anjaneya temple on Tuesday. This was during the heritage awareness programme called Preserve Heritage for Posterity.

While the Shaivite sculpture is broken at the head and hands portion, the Nandi sculpture’s head and left leg were damaged. The bull’s sculpture has rich ornamentation representing the artistic dexterity of the mature phase of Kakatiyan art which had flourished during the 14th century AD.

Veerabhadra and Nandi

S Haragopal, Convener, Kotta Telangana Charitra Brindam, has confirmed that the mutilated Shaivite sculpture is of Veerabhadra, based on the style and iconography, which was similar to the sculpture he found at Devaracharla in Nalgonda district.

He also disclosed that a 14th century inscription at Umamaheswaram recorded the installation of the sculptures of Parvathi, Chennakesava, Mahishasuramardhini, Veerabhadra and Nandi by Sadananda Swamy and were carved by sculptor brothers Chinna Sarabhayya and Pedda Sarabhayya.