Servomax India MD nabbed in Rs 402 crore scam

The ED initiated a probe against the city-based businessman on the basis of a case registered by the CBI. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Avasarala Venkateswara Rao, Promoter and Managing Director, Servomax India Private Limited (SIPL), for causing a loss of around Rs 402 crore to a consortium of public sector banks by indulging in various fraudulent practices.The ED initiated a probe against the city-based businessman on the basis of a case registered by the CBI. 

Based on the investigation till date and the material evidence available on record, Avasarala was arrested on Monday under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the offense of money laundering and produced before the Special Court for PMLA cases in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Court has remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody, the officials said. 
 

