Staying sane & sorted in a pandemic

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With more and more people falling prey to the virus, several offices and educational institutions have resumed working online. Whether we like it or not, we’re confined to our homes for a little longer. We’ve all rued this day, but it has come again. While nobody wants to relive the same two years again, experts in the city list ways we can change the way we look at this period and be patient until things get back to normal.

Dr Srilakshmi Pingali, Prof of Psychiatry at Roshni Counselling Centre, talks about the importance of not letting stress get to you. “It is wrong to assume that stress affects you only physically or mentally. It does damage to both, so it’s important that it be addressed. Also, stress can mean different things to different people. For me it could be physical exhaustion and for others, irritability. While stress differs from person to person, it is important that we recognise it and put in effort to tackle it,” she says.

According to Dr Pingali, the best way to keep stress at bay is to have a healthy body. “Next, believing that you are working at your office, complete your tasks as per schedule. A good diet is important and working out can be a good stress buster too. Keep in touch with friends and family, and reach out for help when necessary. Acceptance, adjustment and letting go can go a long way in beating stress,” she says.

Bringing therapy to people’s doorstep in the city, Roshni Counselling Centre is located at Somajiguda. Shanthi, one of the trustees, says that people are merely a video call away from help. “We remind people that the world is going through a tough time and that things will soon get better. We ask them to look for ways to feel connected with family, loved ones and nature. Gardening, spending quality time with family and other such activities are some ways that help people stay sane,” she says.

Dr Srikanth Goggi, clinical psychologist and vice-president of the Telangana Association of Clinical Psychologists, shares ways one can destress themself in times like this. “During emergencies like this, it is common for people to have abnormal reactions and high stress levels as people’s behaviour is restricted to anticipatory anxiety. Isolation and depression cause chronic boredom. Also, the stress of job uncertainty can cause mood disorders. The list goes on and no one knows how long we will take to bounce back to normal.

The only way to counter this is to have a positive attitude,” he says. Dr MS Reddy, director of Asha Bipolar Clinic and former president of the Indian Association of Private Psychiatry, says special care must be given to children, with this period being their formative years. “If proper care is not taken, children could lack social skills and intelligence as they’re missing out on so many things around them,” he says.