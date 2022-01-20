STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Beat boredom with productivity

The spike in Covid cases has resulted in many of us having to isolate ourselves or be confined to closed spaces once again, with little to no physical connection to the outside world.

Published: 20th January 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The spike in Covid cases has resulted in many of us having to isolate ourselves or be confined to closed spaces once again, with little to no physical connection to the outside world. But worry not, psychologists share a few fun yet important ways to be productive and keep yourself entertained for a few more weeks

Pavani Mekala, a rehabilitation psychologist, says that the Covid outbreak can leave some of us feeling lonely, anxious, isolated and stressed. Here’s what you can do to be easy on yourself

  • Maintain a social connection. Too much of social isolation is unhealthy, it may bring out the patterns of overthinking, and disconnection from your best self. Call and indulge in a meaningful conversation
  • Try and reorganise something that is in your room
  • Listen to some old school music
  • Call up your high school friends or colleagues and talk to them
  • You could also dream about what your ideal future would look like. Make it beautiful
  • Experiment with new hairstyles
  • Practice ways to become a morning person
  • Look at old photo albums and take a look down the memory lane
  • Rearrange the furniture in your room, it’ll make things look and feel different
  • Binge watch a TV series you like
  • Take 20-30 minute power naps
  • If you like cooking, try and make your favourite dish or experiment with recipes

— Anna Vijay, a psychologist

Practise reading. Since there are minimum distractions when you are isolated, you have a chance at focused reading

Participate in online discussions/ online gaming 

Mindfulness: Good breathing techniques, expressing gratitude, journaling and other activities like colouring, painting, mandala art, etc., generate peace and calm to your mind

Actress Lakshmi Manchu, who recently tested negative after beating Covid, also shares some simple things you can do when isolating. Keep yourself clean, watch movies, listen to music, meditate, stretch and do pranayama. Make sure you take all your vitamins, she says

(Compiled by SHREYA VERONICA)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp