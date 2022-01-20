Beat boredom with productivity
The spike in Covid cases has resulted in many of us having to isolate ourselves or be confined to closed spaces once again, with little to no physical connection to the outside world.
Published: 20th January 2022 07:04 AM | Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:04 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The spike in Covid cases has resulted in many of us having to isolate ourselves or be confined to closed spaces once again, with little to no physical connection to the outside world. But worry not, psychologists share a few fun yet important ways to be productive and keep yourself entertained for a few more weeks
Pavani Mekala, a rehabilitation psychologist, says that the Covid outbreak can leave some of us feeling lonely, anxious, isolated and stressed. Here’s what you can do to be easy on yourself
- Maintain a social connection. Too much of social isolation is unhealthy, it may bring out the patterns of overthinking, and disconnection from your best self. Call and indulge in a meaningful conversation
- Try and reorganise something that is in your room
- Listen to some old school music
- Call up your high school friends or colleagues and talk to them
- You could also dream about what your ideal future would look like. Make it beautiful
- Experiment with new hairstyles
- Practice ways to become a morning person
- Look at old photo albums and take a look down the memory lane
- Rearrange the furniture in your room, it’ll make things look and feel different
- Binge watch a TV series you like
- Take 20-30 minute power naps
- If you like cooking, try and make your favourite dish or experiment with recipes
— Anna Vijay, a psychologist
Practise reading. Since there are minimum distractions when you are isolated, you have a chance at focused reading
Participate in online discussions/ online gaming
Mindfulness: Good breathing techniques, expressing gratitude, journaling and other activities like colouring, painting, mandala art, etc., generate peace and calm to your mind
Actress Lakshmi Manchu, who recently tested negative after beating Covid, also shares some simple things you can do when isolating. Keep yourself clean, watch movies, listen to music, meditate, stretch and do pranayama. Make sure you take all your vitamins, she says
(Compiled by SHREYA VERONICA)