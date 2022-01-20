Beat boredom with productivity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The spike in Covid cases has resulted in many of us having to isolate ourselves or be confined to closed spaces once again, with little to no physical connection to the outside world. But worry not, psychologists share a few fun yet important ways to be productive and keep yourself entertained for a few more weeks

Pavani Mekala, a rehabilitation psychologist, says that the Covid outbreak can leave some of us feeling lonely, anxious, isolated and stressed. Here’s what you can do to be easy on yourself

Maintain a social connection. Too much of social isolation is unhealthy, it may bring out the patterns of overthinking, and disconnection from your best self. Call and indulge in a meaningful conversation

Try and reorganise something that is in your room

Listen to some old school music

Call up your high school friends or colleagues and talk to them

You could also dream about what your ideal future would look like. Make it beautiful

Experiment with new hairstyles

Practice ways to become a morning person

Look at old photo albums and take a look down the memory lane

Rearrange the furniture in your room, it’ll make things look and feel different

Binge watch a TV series you like

Take 20-30 minute power naps

If you like cooking, try and make your favourite dish or experiment with recipes

— Anna Vijay, a psychologist

Practise reading. Since there are minimum distractions when you are isolated, you have a chance at focused reading

Participate in online discussions/ online gaming

Mindfulness: Good breathing techniques, expressing gratitude, journaling and other activities like colouring, painting, mandala art, etc., generate peace and calm to your mind

Actress Lakshmi Manchu, who recently tested negative after beating Covid, also shares some simple things you can do when isolating. Keep yourself clean, watch movies, listen to music, meditate, stretch and do pranayama. Make sure you take all your vitamins, she says

(Compiled by SHREYA VERONICA)