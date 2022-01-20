STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyperactive snatcher targets 6 women in 6 hours

A chain-snatcher on Wednesday left even senior police officers stunned with his dexterity, targeting six women in a span of six hours. 

Published: 20th January 2022

chain snatching

Express Illustration for chain snatching.

By Express News Service

While Petbasheerabad reported two cases, Maredpally, Tukaram Gate and Medipally reported one incident each an Alwal an attempted case. 

All the victims gave a similar description of the offender and the vehicle he used. North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi said, “CCTV footage from each crime scene is being verified. A stolen bike from Asif Nagar appears to have been used.” 

The first incident took place at 10 am when 55-year-old Vijaya was heading home. The snatcher grabbed her 4-tola gold chain and escaped. Soon after, two cases were registered in Petbasheerabad. Inspector S. Ramesh said that the first incident took place in Raghavendra Colony at 11:15 am and then at Jeedimetla village at 12 pm where the offender fled with chains weighing 2 and 4 tolas respectively.

About an hour later, the snatcher struck at Tukaram Gate, fleeing with a 2.5 tola gold. Later, he targeted Anjamma, 50, and escaped with her 5 tola gold chain in Medipally.

chain-snatcher
Comments

