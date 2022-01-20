Hyperactive snatcher targets 6 women in 6 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A chain-snatcher on Wednesday left even senior police officers stunned with his dexterity, targeting six women in a span of six hours.

While Petbasheerabad reported two cases, Maredpally, Tukaram Gate and Medipally reported one incident each an Alwal an attempted case.

All the victims gave a similar description of the offender and the vehicle he used. North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi said, “CCTV footage from each crime scene is being verified. A stolen bike from Asif Nagar appears to have been used.”

The first incident took place at 10 am when 55-year-old Vijaya was heading home. The snatcher grabbed her 4-tola gold chain and escaped. Soon after, two cases were registered in Petbasheerabad. Inspector S. Ramesh said that the first incident took place in Raghavendra Colony at 11:15 am and then at Jeedimetla village at 12 pm where the offender fled with chains weighing 2 and 4 tolas respectively.

About an hour later, the snatcher struck at Tukaram Gate, fleeing with a 2.5 tola gold. Later, he targeted Anjamma, 50, and escaped with her 5 tola gold chain in Medipally.