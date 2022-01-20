STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Junior artiste dies in mishap at Shadnagar railway station

Published: 20th January 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A junior artiste died in an accident at the Shadnagar Railway Station in the early hours of Tuesday. 

According to GRP officials, the deceased Jyoti Reddy was travelling from Kadapa in AP to Kacheguda in the city via Venkatadri Express. She was allegedly sleeping and woke up to the train arriving at the Shadnagar Railway Station and mistook it for Kacheguda, her stop.

“She hurriedly rushed down the train and after realising that she was mistaken, she tried to board it again. However, she was hit by the moving train and fell down between the platform and the railway track,” GRP officials said.

Jyoti’s friends staged a protest in front of Shadnagar police station saying it wasn’t an accident. However, the cops have confirmed that the incident was not a suicide or anything planned.

